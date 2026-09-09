Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Indian All-Rounder To Play For India 'A' Before IND Vs WI ODI Series

Hardik Pandya To Play For India 'A' Before IND Vs WI ODI Series | Instagram/hardikpandya93

Hardik Pandya will prove his fitness ahead of the IND vs WI ODI series after being named in the India A squad. India 'A' will play Australia A, comprising two multi-day matches and three one-day games in Puducherry. Pandya has been named in squad subject to fitness.

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Hardik closer to return

Hardik Pandya hasn't featured in competitive since the IPL and has been rehabilitating at the BCCI's CoE. The all-rounder missed the ODI series against Afghanistan and England, and did not feature in any of the T20I assignments either.

For the limited-overs series, Gaikwad takes over captaincy, with Padikkal serving as his deputy. The 50-over squad boasts significant international experience, highlighted by the inclusion of Pandya, provided he passes the fitness assessment at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru. Should Pandya pass unscathed, he will be named for the IND vs WI series.

The three one-day matches are scheduled for October 6, October 9, and October 11.

India A One-Day squad

Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal [VC], Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur