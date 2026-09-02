Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer To Attend BCCI Review Meeting With Gambhir-Agarkar To Discuss Rohit Sharma's World Cup 2027 Fate

Shubman Gill will attend BCCI's review meeting | X/BCCI

Indian captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will attend a meeting that could decide the fate of Rohit Sharma's international career. The BCCI are set to hold a review meeting at their office in the BKC, Mumbai on Thursday. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief VVS Laxman are all expected to be in attendance.

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Shubman, Shreyas to take part

While it was initially believed to be a meeting between the top brass and the support staff, both captains have been invited for the same. As per Cricbuzz, Shubman Gill will attend the meeting in person, while Shreyas Iyer will also be present - either physically or virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is clear - to review the team's recent performances. India lost to Ireland in T20Is, followed by series defeat in both T20I and ODI to England. While India did defeat Sri Lanka in the Test series, the hosts managed to claw out a draw despite India being in a winning position.

Rohit Sharma, World Cup 2027 in focus

One of the issues expected to crop up is the future of Rohit Sharma. At 39, Sharma continues to divide opinion between the team management and the selectors. In his last appearance, the former captain became the first Indian to score an ODI century at Lord's.

That Lord's ODI was built up to be his last, which was later denied by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. With Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, the team, staff and Rohit himself would expect some clarity from the meeting.

India play Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series next starting on September 12, followed by 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the West Indies.