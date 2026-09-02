World Cup 2027 Plan At Risk? BCCI Reportedly Summons Gambhir, Agarkar, Laxman For Crucial Review Meeting

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The BCCI has called India head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman for a crucial review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, September 3. The meeting comes amid growing concerns over India’s recent struggles in overseas white-ball cricket and the team’s injury-management issues.

India endured a disappointing tour of Ireland in June, suffering a 2-0 T20I series defeat. The result brought an end to the team’s impressive run of 16 consecutive unbeaten T20I series. Their struggles continued in England, where India lost the five-match T20I series 4-0. They managed to win the opening ODI in Birmingham but eventually lost the three-match ODI series 2-1.

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The BCCI is expected to assess the reasons behind India’s poor performances away from home and discuss the roadmap for the team ahead. With India’s next major assignments and the 2027 ODI World Cup in sight, the board wants the coaching, selection and cricket-development departments to be on the same page.

Player fitness and injury management are also likely to feature prominently in the discussions. The Centre of Excellence has faced scrutiny over a string of injuries, while reports have pointed towards communication gaps between players, the medical setup and the selection committee. Laxman, who heads the CoE, is therefore expected to play an important role in the review.

The meeting is unlikely to be limited to assessing recent results. The BCCI will also look at how India can strengthen its player-management and selection processes going forward. With Gambhir, Agarkar and Laxman all representing different but interconnected areas of Indian cricket, the discussions could prove significant in determining the team’s strategy for the upcoming international calendar.