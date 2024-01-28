‘Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Sailing On Thin Ice’: Indian Fans Slam Batters After Hyderabad Test Loss

Team India have been stunned in the 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as England eked out a 28-run win inside 4 days to take a 1-0 lead. The hosts were bowled out for 202 in pursuit of 230 as left-arm spinner Tom Hartley starred with seven wickets. The 28-run loss has prompted strong reactions from the fans, especially against the batters.
England had their heads slightly in the front at stumps on day 3 as Ollie Pope's sensational hundred had given them a 126-run lead after wiping out the 190-run deficit. The tourists added another 104 runs to their total, but Pope missed out on a well-deserved hundred as Jasprit Bumrah flattened his off-stump. However, with a lead of 230, Ben Stokes and co. dreamt.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma started well, but Hartley struck thrice, removing the top 3 rather cheaply, putting India on the backfoot. Following a promising partnership between Axar Patel and KL Rahul, the home side found themselves in a hole again, sliding to 121-7 eventually.
Ravichandran Ashwin and KS Bharat fought to the best of their ability, but Hartley broke the 57-run stand by disturbing the stumps of the latter. Ashwin and later Mohammed Siraj later lacked the game awareness and stepped out to be stumped, giving England the win. This was also the 1st Test that India lost at home after taking a 190-run lead.
Gill and Iyer especially are significantly under the scanner as both failed to justify their positions in this Test.
Here's how the netizens reacted to India going down to England in the 1st Test:
Ollie Pope won the Player of the Match award for his 196 in England's 2nd innings.