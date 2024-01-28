 ‘Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Sailing On Thin Ice’: Indian Fans Slam Batters After Hyderabad Test Loss
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Sailing On Thin Ice’: Indian Fans Slam Batters After Hyderabad Test Loss

‘Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Sailing On Thin Ice’: Indian Fans Slam Batters After Hyderabad Test Loss

Team India fans blasted batters after the hosts lost the 1st Test to England in Hyderabad inside 4 days.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India have been stunned in the 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as England eked out a 28-run win inside 4 days to take a 1-0 lead. The hosts were bowled out for 202 in pursuit of 230 as left-arm spinner Tom Hartley starred with seven wickets. The 28-run loss has prompted strong reactions from the fans, especially against the batters.

Read Also
IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Rattled After Jasprit Bumrah 'Shoulder-Bumps' Him While Taking...
article-image

England had their heads slightly in the front at stumps on day 3 as Ollie Pope's sensational hundred had given them a 126-run lead after wiping out the 190-run deficit. The tourists added another 104 runs to their total, but Pope missed out on a well-deserved hundred as Jasprit Bumrah flattened his off-stump. However, with a lead of 230, Ben Stokes and co. dreamt.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma started well, but Hartley struck thrice, removing the top 3 rather cheaply, putting India on the backfoot. Following a promising partnership between Axar Patel and KL Rahul, the home side found themselves in a hole again, sliding to 121-7 eventually.

Ravichandran Ashwin and KS Bharat fought to the best of their ability, but Hartley broke the 57-run stand by disturbing the stumps of the latter. Ashwin and later Mohammed Siraj later lacked the game awareness and stepped out to be stumped, giving England the win. This was also the 1st Test that India lost at home after taking a 190-run lead.

Gill and Iyer especially are significantly under the scanner as both failed to justify their positions in this Test.

Here's how the netizens reacted to India going down to England in the 1st Test:

Ollie Pope won the Player of the Match award for his 196 in England's 2nd innings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Stuns Daniil Medvedev In 5-Set Thriller To Clinch Maiden Grand...

Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Stuns Daniil Medvedev In 5-Set Thriller To Clinch Maiden Grand...

‘We Didn’t Bat Well Enough, 230 Was Gettable’: Rohit Sharma Points Out Reason Behind Hyderabad...

‘We Didn’t Bat Well Enough, 230 Was Gettable’: Rohit Sharma Points Out Reason Behind Hyderabad...

‘Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Sailing On Thin Ice’: Indian Fans Slam Batters After Hyderabad Test...

‘Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Sailing On Thin Ice’: Indian Fans Slam Batters After Hyderabad Test...

IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Reaches India After Visa Row, Spotted In England Camp

IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir Reaches India After Visa Row, Spotted In England Camp

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Fans Pay Big Bucks For Dirty Seats, Stands & Dilapidated Walls At Hyderabad's...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Fans Pay Big Bucks For Dirty Seats, Stands & Dilapidated Walls At Hyderabad's...