Shubman Gill Parties Hard With Buddies Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer; Pics & Videos Viral

Shubman Gill birthday celebration | Image: X

Shubman Gill celebrated his 25th birthday with family and friends in grand style on Sunday. The celebration comes amid some exciting times for the youngster in his cricket career. Team India teammates Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer was among many guests to attend Gill's birthday bash on Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shubman Gill was also witnessed singing with great enthusiasm during His birthday celebrations. Just like Gill, Ishan Kishan too added some life to the party with his singing skills.

Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos from the celebration, where Gill, dressed in a stylish outfit, looked relaxed and happy.

Needless to say, the party was a much-needed break for the cricketers, who have been busy with a packed schedule of matches and training sessions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shubman Gill eyes return to form against Bangladesh

Following IPL 2024, Shubman Gill has struggled to convert good starts into deserving big scores. In the recently concluded Duleep Trophy game between India A and India B, Gill threw his wicket away after scoring 20-dd runs in both the innings. His side, India A, lost the game by 76 runs.

Gill's next assignment will be the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Despite the struggle with the bat, Gill was given a place in the 16-member squad, captained by Rohit Sharma. For Gill this series will be of utmost importance as he not only looks to return to form but also solidify his place in India’s Test setup.

The right-handed opening batsman had scored a century against England in his last Test appearance for India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The opening match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai starting on 19 September, while the second test will be played at the green park stadium in Kanpur from October 27.