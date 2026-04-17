Shubman Gill continued his good form in IPL 2026 with a masterful inning at his hunting ground Ahmedabad on Friday. The Gujarat Titans captain smashed a stunning 81 to take his side to victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill also rose to the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard, going past RCB's Virat Kohli.
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli To Clinch IPL 2026 Orange Cap During GT VS KKR Clash
Shubman Gill continued his good form in IPL 2026 with a masterful inning at his hunting ground Ahmedabad on Friday. The Gujarat Titans captain smashed a stunning 81 to take his side to victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill also rose to the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard, going past RCB's Virat Kohli.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 11:07 PM IST