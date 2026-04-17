GT VS KKR: Shubman Gill's 86 Powers Gujarat Titans To 5-Wicket Win; Rahane & Co Winless In IPL 2026 After 6 Games

Shubman Gill struck a magnificent 86 as Gujarat Titans sealed a comfortable chase in the final over to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders at Ahmedabad on Friday. Chasing 181 to win, Gill top scored with valuable contribution from Jos Buttler. Earlier, KKR were bowled out for 180, with only Cameron Green's 79 being a lone standout performance.

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Cameron finally delivers

Cameron Green put on a solo effort to power the Kolkata Knight Riders batting effort. The visitors opted to bat first and suffered a top order collapse, leaving then reeling at 37/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Green after a slow start kept KKR in the contest with a stunning half-century, particularly taking down Rashid Khan. It was his first of the IPL 2026 seaosn, after being purchased for a record ₹25.20 crore. The Australian was dismissed for 79 off the final ball as KKR posted 180.

Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada were the pick of the bowlers with 2/23 and 3/29 in their four overs each. Rashid was taken apart by Green, but came back well to bowl a tight final over.

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Shubman Gill set the tone in the powerplay to put the Titans in total command. The hosts posted 71/0 in the first 6 overs, to bring the required significantly down.

Gill anchored the innings while the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Glenn Phillips all chipped in with cameos. The GT captain looked in pursuit of a century but was dismissed for 86 after a stunning catch by Green. Eventually, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia saw them over the line in the final over.