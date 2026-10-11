Shubhankar Sharma Wins By Six Strokes At Vishwa Samudra Presents Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship Powered By NALCO

Champion Shubhankar Sharma receives the trophy from Mrs. Romi Dev |

Greater Noida, October 10, 2026: Shubhankar Sharma closed with a three-under 69 to win the INR 2 crore Vishwa Samudra presents Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship powered by NALCO by six strokes at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida.

The 30-year-old Chandigarh golfer (68-65-72-69), who began the final round with a two-shot advantage, made an eagle on the par-five 12th, three birdies and two bogeys to finish at 14-under 274.

It was Shubhankar’s second victory in as many appearances on the DP World PGTI this season. His previous triumph came at the Boulders Classic in April, where he ended an eight-year wait for a professional title.

The two-time DP World Tour winner collected INR 30 lakh for his victory.

Italy’s Michele Ortolani (72-70-65-73) and Bengaluru’s Manoj S (70-71-66-73) shared second place at eight-under 280. Manoj S’ joint runner-up finish earned him INR 16 lakh and jumped from 26th to 17th at INR 35,92,684 on the Race to DP World India Championship and booked his spot for next week’s marquee event.

Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (72-67-71-71), a four-time winner on the DP World PGTI this season, finished fourth at seven-under 281. He earned INR 9,99,600 and strengthened his hold on second place in the Race to DP World India Championship, taking his season earnings to INR 77,33,825.

Shubhankar began the final round with three early birdies but dropped a couple of bogeys in the middle of the round as Ortolani reduced his advantage. Shubhankar’s bogey on the 10th tightened the contest before the leader responded emphatically.

“I expected the lead to narrow unless I made a very fast start,” Shubhankar said. “I made two early birdies, but I wasn’t playing my best. Michele played extremely well, and then I made a poor bogey on the 10th. That was probably my worst shot of the day.”

The decisive moment arrived on the par-five 12th, where Shubhankar holed a putt from approximately 60 to 70 feet for eagle in gusty conditions.

“The eagle was a pleasant surprise and came at exactly the right moment,” he said. “I had just bogeyed the 10th, and the lead had been reduced considerably. Holing a putt from that distance gave me a huge lift and brought the momentum back in my favour.”

Shubhankar relied on his short game to protect his advantage over the closing stretch. One of his most important saves came on the 16th after the wind pushed his tee shot behind a tree.

“The recovery and chip from a bare lie were difficult, and the par putt wasn’t straightforward either,” he said. “My putting made the difference. I holed several crucial putts from five to 10 feet coming in, and the save on the 16th was particularly important. No lead is safe until the final putt has been holed.”

The challenging flag positions and gusting wind ensured that Shubhankar had to work hard despite the eventual six-shot margin.

“The course really showed its teeth, particularly with the flag positions,” he said. “I had to scramble and make several up-and-downs over the closing holes, so I’m delighted to have finished the job. It was also excellent preparation for next week.”

Shubhankar will now lead the Indian contingent at the US$4 million DP World India Championship, the DP World PGTI’s flagship event co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour.

The field will feature defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, the two-time Masters champion Rory McIlroy, reigning Open Champion Ryan Fox, former Masters champions Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson, along with several other PGA Tour and DP World Tour winners.

“The DP World Tour has been my home for the past nine years, so I’m looking forward to welcoming many of my friends to India,” Shubhankar said. “It will also be an opportunity to showcase one of the country’s finest and most historic golf courses.”

He also spoke warmly about returning to compete on his home tour.

“I grew up on the DP World PGTI and have so many friends here,” he said. “I play abroad for much of the year, but the friendship and camaraderie I experience here are difficult to find anywhere else. That comfort probably contributes to the good form I produce whenever I return.”

Gurugram’s Harman Sachdeva (74-70-67-71) and the 2025 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion Yuvraj Sandhu (71-69-69-73) of Chandigarh shared fifth place at six-under 282.

Race to the DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar (75-72-72-70) recorded his only under-par round of the week to climb from tied 25th to tied 16th at one-over 289.

Read Also Chaos At Old Trafford As Rodrigo Bentancur Is Sent Off After Clash With Luke Shaw | VIDEO

Talwar earned INR 2,86,733 and held on to his No. 1 position in the Race to DP World India Championship with season earnings of INR 99,69,017.

Viraj Madappa was ranked 24th in the Race to DP World India Championship at the end of the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship with season earnings of INR 24,90,042. Viraj was thus the last player to make the grade for the DP World India Championship from the current DP World PGTI Order of Merit.

RACE TO DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

The Tour Championship was supported by Presenting Partner Vishwa Samudra, a rapidly growing global business conglomerate, and Powered by Partner NALCO, one of India’s leading aluminium companies, as well as Event Partners APL Apollo Steel Pipes, Himalayan and Powerade, and Broadcast Partners Zee5 and Unite8 Sports. The tournament was also supported by DP World PGTI’s Umbrella Partner DP World as well as Tour Partners HCL Group, Axis Bank, Amul, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Air India Maharaja Club, Kalyani, Golf Plus Monthly and Golf Design India.