Chaos At Old Trafford As Rodrigo Bentancur Is Sent Off After Clash With Luke Shaw | VIDEO

Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur turned chaotic after Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off following a heated confrontation with Luke Shaw. The incident occurred late in the match, with United leading 1-0 at Old Trafford. Players from both teams rushed into the fray as tempers flared on the pitch.

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Bentancur and Shaw Clash as Tempers Boil Over

The confrontation began after Bentancur kicked the ball away following a strong challenge. Shaw then pushed the Tottenham midfielder to the ground, prompting an angry reaction from the Uruguay international. Bentancur quickly got back to his feet and moved his head towards the Manchester United defender.

Shaw fell to the ground, clutching his face, as the situation escalated rapidly. Players from both sides gathered around the pair, with teammates stepping in to prevent the confrontation from developing into a larger fight. The referee intervened to restore order as tensions threatened to boil over.

Spurs eventually rallied back, with Dominic Solanke scoring a rare Premier League goal to settle the tie 1-1. It was a missed opportunity for Manchester United, who failed to win yet another game at Old Trafford.