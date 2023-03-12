Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament: Rathod hat-trick puts Jaihind into semis

e-Paper Get App
Jaihind Sports Club struck top form and blanked Saraswati Sports Club 3-0 in a quarter-final match of the 25th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament 2022-23, played at the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) ground on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Mumbai: Jaihind Sports Club struck top form and blanked Saraswati Sports Club 3-0 in a quarter-final match of the 25th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament 2022-23, played at the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) ground on Saturday.

The highlight of Jaihind’s win was the brilliance of striker Shreenath Rathod who scored a fine hat-trick to steer his team into the semi-finals.

In the second quarter-final match, Satya Vijaya Sports Club prevailed over Mogaveera Sports Club 6-5 via the tie-breaker after the match finished in an exciting 2-2 draw.

Dhanesh Shetty and Alroy D'Souza scored for Satya Vijaya SC in normal play, while Sumedh Kanadala and Sandesh Puthran scored for Mogaveera. In the tie-breaker , Shetty, Tushar Poojary, Joshua Jadhav and Shivansh Rao were bang on target for Satya Vijaya, while Mogaveera converted only three of their attempts through Sandesh Puthran, Yashvit Shetty and Murad Mohd.

Results – Quarter-finals: Jaihind SC 3 (Shreenath Rathod 3) beat Saraswati SC 0.

Satya Vijaya SC 6 (Dhanesh Shetty 2, Alroy D'Souza, Tushar Poojary, Joshua Jadhav, Shivansh Rao) beat Mogaveera S.C (Sumedh Kanadala, Sandesh Puthran, Sandesh Puthran, Yashvit Shetty, Murad Mohd) via the tie-breaker. Full-time: 2-2.

