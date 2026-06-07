Shreyas Iyer's Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir? Says 'I Don't Want To Be Under Someone's Shadow' | VIDEO | X

Shreyas Iyer has made a strong statement about his approach to captaincy, saying he wants to stay true to himself and not lead under anyone else's influence. Speaking about his leadership style, Iyer said he does not want to change his personality and wants to remain the same person he has always been.

"I don't want to change my personality, I want to be the same person as I was before and I don't want to be someone else or be under someone's shadow," Iyer said. The video is going viral on social media, however, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

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His comments have sparked discussion among cricket fans on social media, with some wondering whether the remark was aimed at India head coach Gautam Gambhir. However, Iyer did not mention any individual while making the statement and there is no official indication that the comment was directed at anyone in particular.

The batter has previously led teams in domestic and franchise cricket and is known for backing his own style of leadership. His latest remarks suggest that he wants to make decisions in his own way and maintain his identity as a captain rather than following someone else's approach.

Iyer's comments come just days after he was appointed India's new T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the upcoming tours of Ireland and England. The BCCI's decision marked a major leadership change in the shortest format, with Iyer returning to the T20I setup and immediately being handed the captaincy role.