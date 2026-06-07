Team India's New T20 Skipper Shreyas Iyer Shares Fun On-Field Moment With AB de Villiers At An Event | Video

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Fresh from being appointed India's new T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer found himself in a lighter setting as he shared a memorable moment with South African legend AB de Villiers at a recent cricket event.

Iyer, who was recently handed the responsibility of leading India's T20 side, traded his batting gloves for a ball as he bowled to the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar. The friendly contest immediately grabbed the attention of fans, who were delighted to see two of the game's most stylish batters facing off in an unexpected role reversal.

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Known for his elegant strokeplay rather than his bowling, Iyer appeared relaxed and confident as he ran in to bowl to de Villiers. The South African great, widely regarded as one of the most innovative batters in cricket history, responded with his trademark smile and competitive spirit, turning the exchange into one of the highlights of the event.

Videos of the interaction quickly spread across social media, drawing enthusiastic reactions from cricket followers. Many fans enjoyed seeing India's newly appointed T20 skipper sharing the stage with one of the sport's most admired figures, while others joked about Iyer trying to make an impression with the ball before taking charge of the national team.

Although it was only a light-hearted exhibition, the moment offered a glimpse of the camaraderie that exists within the cricketing world. As Iyer prepares to begin a new chapter as India's T20 captain, his friendly duel with de Villiers provided fans with an entertaining break and another memorable cricketing moment away from the pressures of international competition.