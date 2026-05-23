Shreyas Iyer's Blazing Century Powers PBKS To Win Over LSG, Keeps IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Hopes Alive

Shreyas Iyer | X

Lucknow, May 23: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer smashed a brilliant unbeaten century to guide his side to a dominant seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial Indian Premier League clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging target of 197 runs, Shreyas led from the front with a sensational knock of 101 not out off just 51 balls. The PBKS skipper hammered 11 fours and five sixes during his match-winning innings as Punjab chased down the total in only 18 overs with 12 balls remaining.

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Punjab had an early setback after Priyansh Arya was dismissed for a duck in the first over by Arjun Tendulkar. However, Prabhsimran Singh played an attacking knock of 69 runs off 39 balls, while Cooper Connolly added 18 runs. Shreyas then completely took control of the chase and stitched crucial partnerships to take his team home comfortably.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants posted 196/6 in 20 overs after strong contributions from Josh Inglis and Ayush Badoni. Inglis scored 72 runs off 44 balls with nine fours and two sixes, while Badoni smashed 43 off only 18 deliveries. Abdul Samad also chipped in with an unbeaten 37.

For Punjab Kings, Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each. Azmatullah Omarzai and Shashank Singh also took one wicket apiece. With this victory, Punjab Kings strengthened their playoff hopes and also knocked Delhi Capitals out of the playoff race.