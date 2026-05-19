Shocking! Punjab Kings Fan Sparks Controversy After Ripping RCB Jersey & Cleaning Shoes During IPL 2026 Clash In Dharamshala | Video

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A bizarre and controversial moment unfolded during the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, where a fan was seen disrespecting the RCB jersey in a shocking act that quickly went viral.

During the high-voltage encounter, footage surfaced on social media showing a Punjab Kings supporter using an RCB jersey to clean shoes before allegedly tearing it apart in the stands. The incident triggered immediate reactions online, with cricket fans divided over the act, calling it either extreme fan rivalry or unacceptable disrespect toward the franchise and its supporters.

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The moment overshadowed parts of the on-field action as videos circulated rapidly across platforms, drawing criticism from neutral fans who urged for greater respect and sportsmanship in the game, regardless of team loyalties.

On the field, however, the contest remained fiercely competitive. Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a strong all-round performance to defeat Punjab Kings by 23 runs, securing a crucial win in their IPL 2026 campaign.

While RCB celebrated an important victory, the off-field incident involving the fan’s actions became one of the most talked-about moments of the match, once again highlighting how intense IPL rivalries can sometimes spill beyond the boundary lines.