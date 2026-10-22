Shreyas Iyer Winces In Pain After Getting Hit By Nathan Smith Beamer During IND Vs NZ 1st T20I

India captain Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury scare on Thursday during the IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Christchurch. |

India captain Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury scare on Thursday during the IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Christchurch. In the 16th over, Nathan Smith bowled a beamer that struck Shreyas on the hand. The Indian batter winced in pain and walked away as Smith came and apologised. Fortunately, Shreyas was able to continue and chipped in with a fine 42.

Shreyas Iyer hurt after dangerous beamer

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Shreyas Iyer was left in pain after being struck on the left hand by a waist-high full toss from Nathan Smith, with the delivery called a no-ball after the New Zealand bowler appeared to lose control of the ball.

The incident occurred amid dewy conditions, which may have contributed to the ball slipping out of Smith’s hand. The delivery, directed towards middle and leg stump, caught Iyer completely by surprise, leaving him with little time to move out of the way.

The ball struck Iyer on the gloves before rolling towards short fine leg. The Indian batter immediately went down in discomfort and appeared to be in considerable pain, showing little interest in taking a single.

Recognising the severity of the blow, Smith quickly approached Iyer and offered an apologetic gesture, extending his hand in concern after the accidental delivery.