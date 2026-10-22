'Kid Playing Tomorrow?': Ravi Shastri Reveals What Kiwi Fans Asked Him About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | X

Former India head coach and sports commentator Ravi Shastri reportedly shared an interesting incident involving young Indian cricketer and explosive opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during India's tour of New Zealand on Thursday. Ahead of the IND Vs NZ 1st T20I, Shastri said a few New Zealand fans asked him whether the 15-year-old would be playing the next day.

As per the reports, Shastri recalled walking along a river when some Kiwi fans approached him and asked about Sooryavanshi. According to Shastri, they said, "Is the 15-year-old kid playing tomorrow?" The fans also felt that the youngster had been kept on the bench long enough and that India should give him an opportunity to play.

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The incident brings to light the growing interest of cricketing fans around the globe in Sooryavanshi, who has attracted the attention of the fans for his fearless batting at a very young age. His performances have made him one of the most favourite and talked about young talents in Indian cricket.

However, Shastri also pointed out that the team management needs to be careful with the youngster's development. Young players need the right opportunities and support to handle expectations and maintain their form.