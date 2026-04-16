Shreyas Iyer Teases Wankhede Crowd After Brilliant Relay Catch To Dismiss Hardik Pandya In MI Vs PBKS Clash | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, April 16: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer stunned the crowd at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer helped in taking a magnificent relay catch to get rid of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya at a very crucial stage of the match. Hardik Pardik got dismissed after he hit his 150th six of the Indian Premier League in the clash against PBKS. He also teased the crowd at the stadium after pulling off the stunner in partnership with Xavier Bartlett on the boundary line.

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Hardik Pandya managed to score 14 runs off 12 runs and got out in the 18h over of the match. He got out just when he was trying to pace up his innings. Hardik played another lofted shot in the long-on region which went straight to Shreyas Iyer who was patrolling on the boundary cushion.

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Shreyas Iyer jumped around 5 to 6 feet into the air and stopped the ball from crossing the boundary line for a six. In a display of brilliant athleticism, he grabbed the ball and threw it inside which went straight into the hands of Xavier Bartlett who was along side with him fielding on the boundary line.

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Xavier Bartlett grabbed the catch and the crowd was stunned on witnessing such a magnificent fielding display. Shreyas Iyer silenced the crowd at the stadium after he was pumped up by taking such an incredible catch. He stood up and teased the crowd present at the Wankhede Stadium.