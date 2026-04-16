MI VS PBKS: Quinton De Kock Smashes Century In First Game Of IPL 2026 On Mumbai Indians Return | VIDEO

Quinton de Kock announced his arrival in IPL 2026 with a stunning century in his first appearance of the season. Replacing the injured Rohit Sharma, de Kock single handedly carried the Mumbai Indians batting in sensational century in just 53-ball ton.

De Kock opened the batting with Ryan Rickelton and looked in sublime touch at the Wankhede. The left-hander held the innings together after the hosts lost two wickets in quick succession.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

De Kock steers Mumbai with Naman Dhir

At 12/2, De Kock stitched a stunning 122-run partnership with Naman Dhir to bring the hosts back in the contest. de Kock was harsh on anything lose, picking boundaries with utmost ease. He reached his half-century in the 10th over, in just 28 balls.

De Kock then pushed the accelerator, the Proteas star raced to his century in 53 balls.

Quinton de Kock’s century in the IPL

108 (51), DD vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2016

140* (70), LSG vs KKR, DY Patil, 2022

101* (53), MI vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2026

De Kock makes chance count

De Kock was bought for his base price after a forgettable season with KKR last year. The South African played a vital role in Mumbai's title triumphs in 2019 and 2020 and was re-united with the franchise this year.

De Kock however had to wait for his opportunity with Ryan Rickelton ahead of him in the pecking order. Now Rohit's injury has opened up a slot and the South African cashed in on it with both hands.