Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Hit-Man To Miss 2-3 IPL 2026 Matches Due To Injury, Confirms MI Captain Hardik Pandya

In a major blow to Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has been ruled out for a significant period after a hamstring injury. Rohit had to retire out while batting in the game against RCB and underwent scans. The 38-year-old is expected to miss 2-3 games confirmed Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya at the toss.

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"Yeah, Rohit [Sharma] is out from the last game. He's gonna take a couple of games for him to see how exactly where he is," Hardik said at the toss.

In Rohit Sharma's absence, the franchise have turned to Quinton de Kock, who will open the batting alongside fellow South African Ryan Rickelton.

What happened to Rohit Sharma?

The 38-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Mumbai's defeat to RCB and was forced to retired hurt while batting. He did not return to bat later in the innings.

In the gap between the two games, Rohit underwent scans to ascertain the nature of the injury. He also missed an optional practice session, but joined up with the squad on the eve of the IPL 2026 clash.

When will Rohit Sharma return to action?

Given Hardik's estimate, Rohit Sharma will miss the next two three-games. Rohit thus will miss the game against Punjab Kings today, followed by the clash against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Rohit's availability will be clearer ahead of the blockbuster MI vs CSK game at Wankhede on April 23.