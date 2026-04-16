MS Dhoni To Play Against SRH? CSK Legend Travels To Hyderabad For Crunch IPL 2026 Clash, Sparks Comeback Hope | VIDEO

MS Dhoni boards the team bus on their way to Hyderabad | Image Credit: X/ChennaiIPL

MS Dhoni is inching closer to making a return to the playing XI for the first time in IPL 2026 since injury. The CSK legend has been out of action so far with a calf strain with Sanju Samson taking the gloves instead. Dhoni hadn't travelled to any of the games away from home, but did travel to Hyderabad ahead of the SRH vs CSK clash on Saturday.

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What happened to MS Dhoni?

CSK had initially announced Dhoni will be unavailable for the first two weeks off the tournament. Now that deadline has passed, fans are eager to see the former India captain in action. Earlier reports suggested that Dhoni was in line to miss nearly half the IPL 2026 season. Dhoni missed the marquee clash against RCB in Bengaluru and his absence has been felt with CSK struggling to find balance.

Will Dhoni play against SRH?

Dhoni has been out of action since the start of the season. While CSK suffered three consecutive defeats, the franchise have since bounced back with back to back wins.

Dhoni has been training with the CSK squad since pre-season. Nearing 45, the former India captain is slowly working his way back to full fitness, working with physios and trainers.

Dhoni had not travelled to any of the previous away games for CSK, but his trip to Hyderabad furthers speculation that he might be ready to return to the line up.