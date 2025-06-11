 Shreyas Iyer Signs A Fan's ‘Sarpanch Saab’ Poster Outside Wankhede Stadium; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShreyas Iyer Signs A Fan's ‘Sarpanch Saab’ Poster Outside Wankhede Stadium; Video

Shreyas Iyer Signs A Fan's ‘Sarpanch Saab’ Poster Outside Wankhede Stadium; Video

This recent interaction outside Wankhede Stadium is more than just a viral clip; it underscores the bond between Iyer and his supporters. By acknowledging the fan’s poster, taking a moment for a personal message, and sharing a smile for the camera, Iyer once again embodied the spirit of a true sporting role model.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Shreyas Iyer once again proved why he remains a fan favourite, not just for his cricketing prowess but also for his humility and warmth off the field. The Indian cricketer was recently spotted outside Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, where he shared a heartwarming moment with a fan who approached him carrying a “Sarpanch Saab” poster.

The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, captured Iyer’s graceful gesture as he paused to interact with the young admirer. Far from brushing off the encounter, Iyer took his time to sign the poster. The fan, visibly elated, had brought the sign bearing the now-popular nickname "Sarpanch Saab", a term that has come to symbolise Iyer’s leadership persona among Punjab Kings supporters.

Read Also
'He Probably Thought Maybe...': Monty Panesar Makes Bold Claim About Virat Kohli's Test Retirement...
article-image
Read Also
'We All Are Appreciating...': Rajeev Shukla Applauds ICC’s Decision For Inducting MS Dhoni Into...
article-image

The moniker “Sarpanch Sahab”, meaning "village head", gained traction during IPL 2025, where Iyer led the Punjab Kings with distinction. The nickname was born out of the fan culture surrounding Iyer’s composed demeanour, tactical sharpness, and down-to-earth charm.

This recent interaction outside Wankhede Stadium is more than just a viral clip; it underscores the bond between Iyer and his supporters. By acknowledging the fan’s poster, taking a moment for a personal message, and sharing a smile for the camera, Iyer once again embodied the spirit of a true sporting role model.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

'Captaincy Brings In A Lot Of Maturity...': Shreyas Iyer Reflects On Personal Growth Through Leadership Role

Shreyas Iyer is rapidly emerging as one of Indian cricket’s most dependable leaders, as his calm demeanor, tactical sharpness, and people-first approach continue to earn him admiration across the cricketing world. His recent performances, particularly as a captain in domestic tournaments and the IPL, have reignited discussions about his potential to lead Team India in the near future.

Iyer, who has previously captained Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, most recently led Punjab Kings to one of their most successful campaigns in over a decade. Under his leadership, the team showed significant improvement, both in results and morale.

In a recent interaction, Iyer opened up about how the responsibility of captaincy has positively impacted his outlook, saying, "Captaincy brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility. I love the fact that I can come out and lead. You are always expected to perform and contribute in the best way possible for the team. I have enjoyed the moments and also embraced it."

Coaches and teammates alike have praised Iyer for his empathetic and approachable style of leadership. He is known for giving players the freedom to express themselves, while quietly guiding them with strategic clarity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

Kagiso Rabada Becomes Victim Of 'Oops Moment' While Fielding In SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final; Watch...

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Video: Marco Jansen Holds On To Juggling Catch As South Africa Get Steve Smith's Wicket In 2025 WTC...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...

Pic: Chris Gayle Spotted Enjoying WTC Final 2025 Between Australia & South Africa At Lord's Cricket...