Shreyas Iyer Signs A Fan's ‘Sarpanch Saab’ Poster Outside Wankhede Stadium; Video

Image: X

Shreyas Iyer once again proved why he remains a fan favourite, not just for his cricketing prowess but also for his humility and warmth off the field. The Indian cricketer was recently spotted outside Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, where he shared a heartwarming moment with a fan who approached him carrying a “Sarpanch Saab” poster.

The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, captured Iyer’s graceful gesture as he paused to interact with the young admirer. Far from brushing off the encounter, Iyer took his time to sign the poster. The fan, visibly elated, had brought the sign bearing the now-popular nickname "Sarpanch Saab", a term that has come to symbolise Iyer’s leadership persona among Punjab Kings supporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The moniker “Sarpanch Sahab”, meaning "village head", gained traction during IPL 2025, where Iyer led the Punjab Kings with distinction. The nickname was born out of the fan culture surrounding Iyer’s composed demeanour, tactical sharpness, and down-to-earth charm.

This recent interaction outside Wankhede Stadium is more than just a viral clip; it underscores the bond between Iyer and his supporters. By acknowledging the fan’s poster, taking a moment for a personal message, and sharing a smile for the camera, Iyer once again embodied the spirit of a true sporting role model.

'Captaincy Brings In A Lot Of Maturity...': Shreyas Iyer Reflects On Personal Growth Through Leadership Role

Shreyas Iyer is rapidly emerging as one of Indian cricket’s most dependable leaders, as his calm demeanor, tactical sharpness, and people-first approach continue to earn him admiration across the cricketing world. His recent performances, particularly as a captain in domestic tournaments and the IPL, have reignited discussions about his potential to lead Team India in the near future.

Iyer, who has previously captained Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, most recently led Punjab Kings to one of their most successful campaigns in over a decade. Under his leadership, the team showed significant improvement, both in results and morale.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a recent interaction, Iyer opened up about how the responsibility of captaincy has positively impacted his outlook, saying, "Captaincy brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility. I love the fact that I can come out and lead. You are always expected to perform and contribute in the best way possible for the team. I have enjoyed the moments and also embraced it."

Coaches and teammates alike have praised Iyer for his empathetic and approachable style of leadership. He is known for giving players the freedom to express themselves, while quietly guiding them with strategic clarity.