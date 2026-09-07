WATCH: Shreyas Iyer, Preity Zinta Spotted Together Outside Mumbai Restaurant, Spark Dating Rumours Online

Shreyas Iyer and Preity Zinta were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai. | X

Punjab Kings & Team India Captain Shreyas Iyer and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owner Preity Zinta were spotted together outside a restaurant reportedly in Mumbai's Bandra. The video of the 31-year-old cricketer and the 51-year-old Bollywood actress is doing rounds on social media and the internet users are speculating that the two are dating each other.

There is also speculation on social media that Shreyas Iyer was looking sad after the meeting and stated that Preity might have ended his contract as he failed to win an IPL Trophy for Punjab.

The social media user shared the video and said, "Shreyas Iyer looked really sad after meeting Preity Zinta. I feel like Preity Zinta may have ended Shreyas Iyer’s contract with Punjab Kings because he couldn’t win them the IPL trophy. Now I have no idea which team he’ll play for next."

There are also comments that Shreyas will return to Delhi Capitals after his contract ends with Punjab Kings. However, these are only rumours and there is no official announcement from the franchises or Shreyas himself.

Another user shared the post and said that the two posed for cameras outside the restaurant and appeared to be close to each other.

The user shared the video with the caption, "Cricketer Shreyas Iyer and Preity Zinta were spotted leaving a restaurant together. Outside, they stood very close to each other and posed for a photo, looking quite happy. Are Shreyas Iyer and Preity Zinta dating? They certainly seem to have gotten quite close."

The fans also slammed the user for making the speculation on social media. They said that Shreyas is the captain of Preity's Punjab Kings and asked the user not to link them.

A fan also highlighted the age gap between Shreyas and Preity and also said that she is married and there is no possibility of an affair between them.

The claims about Shreyas Iyer and Preity Zinta are limited to online speculation and rumours only. Preity Zinta is married to Gene Goodenough, whom she married in 2016.

Shreyas Iyer, Preity Zinta or Punjab Kings have not issued any statement regarding the dating claims or the reported contract speculation. The Free Press Journal (FPJ) does not vouch for or independently verify these claims.