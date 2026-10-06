Shreyas Iyer Powers India To 8-Wicket Victory With Maiden T20I Hundred In IND Vs WI 1st T20I

Shreyas Iyer Powers India To Victory With Maiden T20I Hundred In IND Vs WI 1st T20I | X

Shreyas Iyer smashed 10 fours and six sixes in a 42-ball 101 as India chase down 172 in just 14.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series

Lucknow, October 6: Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 101 off 42 balls as India chased down the target of 172 runs against West Indies in the first T20I in Lucknow on Tuesday. India reached 171/2 in 14.3 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 33 balls to spare. Shreyas smashed his first T20I century and also the first as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

After winning the toss, India captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. West Indies scored 171 runs before being bowled out in 19.1 overs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Captain Shai Hope top-scored with 56 runs off 37 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford added 52 runs. Naman Dhir was India's leading bowler, taking three wickets for 31 runs. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each.

Shreyas Iyer Leads India's Chase

India got off to a quick start, with Abhishek Sharma scoring 21 off 10 balls. Sanju Samson made 11 off nine balls before getting out, while Ishan Kishan contributed 37 runs off 27 balls. Iyer then took control of the chase, attacking the West Indies bowlers and hitting boundaries regularly.

Iyer's unbeaten 101 came off just 42 deliveries and included 10 fours and six sixes, according to the scorecard shared. His innings helped India reach the target comfortably and gave the team a strong start to the five-match T20I series.

India's convincing win will boost the team's confidence ahead of the second T20I, scheduled to be played in Ranchi on October 9. The five-match series will continue with games in Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.