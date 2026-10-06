IND Vs WI 1st T20I Toss Update: Team India Captain Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl Amid Rain Threats | X

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the opening T20I at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, with rain threatening to interrupt the match

Lucknow, October 6: Asian Games 2026 gold medallist Indian Cricket Team takes on West Indies in the first T20I of the 5-match series on Tuesday at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow amid rain threats. Team India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first.

West Indies have added fresh options to their squad for the T20I series as Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell and Akeal Hosein have joined the team. The visitors will look to bounce back after losing the three-match ODI series 2-1 to India.

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Kamil Pooran is also expected to strengthen the top order after an impressive Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign, where he recorded a strike rate of just under 160. With Jason Holder rested for the T20I series, Keemo Paul gets an opportunity to fill his place in the team.

Squads:

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir

West Indies: Shai Hope Captain/Wicket-keeper), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer