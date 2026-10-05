 IND Vs WI 1st T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Lucknow?
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IND Vs WI 1st T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Lucknow?

Fresh from their gold medal win at the Asian Games 2026, the Shreyas Iyer led Indian team will face off against West Indies in a 5-match series starting on Tuesday. The first game will kick off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and there is unlikely to be any rain threat during the game.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
IND Vs WI 1st T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Lucknow?
Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson | Image Credit: X/BCCI

India will look to continue their red hot form when they take the field on Tuesday in the IND vs WI 1st T20I. The Men in Blue arrive at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on the back of a gold medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026. Shreyas and Co will hope to continue that momentum, against a strong West Indian T20I side.

India last played a T20I in Lucknow back in 2023. Since then, the Men in Blue have won two T20 World Cups and now have Shreyas Iyer at the helm. Ekana is unlike most Indian pitches, with help around for the bowlers. However, the pitches have been re-laid in the recent past and runs could be on offer.

Drizzle interrupted the West Indies’ practice session ahead of the India vs West Indies T20I at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, forcing the covers to be brought on temporarily. The rising water level of the Gomti River has also raised concerns, with waterlogging reported in areas around the stadium.

However, the main Ekana Stadium premises and playing surface are not currently reported to be flooded. With the match scheduled for October 6, the weather and ground conditions will be closely monitored.

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IND vs WI Weather Forecast: Will it rain in Lucknow?

The weather forecast in Lucknow looks quite favourable for cricket, with little to no threat of rain during the match. Temperatures are expected to be around 25°C at match time, with the day’s maximum reaching close to 28°C.

Humidity could remain high at around 80%, while the dew point is expected to hover near 22°C. However, despite the humid conditions, the rain probability is only about 7%, and no significant precipitation is currently forecast. Overall, the conditions appear ideal for an uninterrupted game.

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