'Main Toh Hu Hi Nahi': Shubman Gill's Response After Being Asked About IND Vs WI T20I Series Goes Viral | VIDEO

India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill found himself in an amusing situation when reporters questioned him about the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. Gill was returning from New Chandigarh after India’s final ODI against the West Indies when he was asked about the T20I team’s plans. His response, pointing out that he is not part of the T20I setup, quickly went viral on social media.

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Gill was first asked about India’s gold-medal triumph at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The Indian team defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the gold-medal match to claim the top prize. Congratulating the team, Gill said, “Congratulations to the Indian team and my teammates.”

However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when the reporter asked Gill about the planning for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. Gill appeared caught off guard before reminding the reporter that he is not part of India’s T20I squad. “T20? Main toh hu hi nahi,” Gill said, meaning that he is not in the team.

The brief exchange immediately caught the attention of fans, with the video gaining traction across social media platforms. Gill’s response also highlighted the current split in his international responsibilities, with the batter leading India in Tests and ODIs but remaining outside the T20I setup. His candid reaction added a light-hearted moment to the end of India’s ODI assignment.

While Gill will now take a break, India’s T20I squad will return from Japan to prepare for the upcoming series against the West Indies. The five-match T20I series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 6. With Gill not part of the T20I setup, attention will now shift to the players selected for the series as India begin another white-ball campaign.