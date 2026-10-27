Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool, Axar Patel Also Gets Angry At Prince Yadav For Missing Run Out Against New Zealand; VIDEO | X

Team India captain Shreyas Iyer got frustrated with young pacer Prince Yadav after a missed run out opportunity during the final over of New Zealand's innings in the IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I. India beat New Zealand after a power-packed performance from the openers. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave a flying start which helped India register a convincing victory against New Zealand and seal the series 3-0.

Video Viral

A video is being widely shared on social media in which India captain Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel were angry at Prince Yadav after his sloppy work on the field resulted in a missed run out opportunity.

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The incident took place when New Zealand were batting at 189/3 after 19 overs with Daryl Mitchell and Josh Jacobs present at the crease. Axar sent the ball towards the stumps from long-off, creating a possible run out opportunity.

Sloppy Prince Yadav

However, Prince, who was standing around the middle of the pitch after completing his delivery, was late in moving back towards the stumps to collect the throw.

Prince's delay meant the throw did not result in a run out after which Indian players got frustrated. Iyer lost his cool at the pacer, while Axar also was unhappy with the missed opportunity. Their angry reactions were caught on the broadcasting cameras and the video is being widely shared on social media.

Axar Patel is seen in the video yelling at Prince for standing in the middle of the pitch and not coming to cover the stumps. Shreyas Iyer is also seen shouting at the bowler for his absence of mind.

India Create History

India went on to create history in the third T20I after defeating New Zealand by six wickets as they chased down a target of 199 runs in just 13.2 overs.

New Zealand posted 198/3 in 20 overs and in reply, Abhishek Sharma smashed 113 off just 38 balls, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 45 off 19 deliveries.

The opening pair added 133 runs, helping India complete the chase with 40 balls to spare and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Abhishek was named Player of the Match for his explosive century.