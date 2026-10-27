Abhishek Sharma Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Century For India With 35-Ball Century Against New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma continued his sensational form with a brutal hitting display in Wellington on Tuesday. The left-hander, alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put on a boundary hitting show in a record breaking partnership in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I.

Abhishek was the aggressor in chief, starting with a six off his first ball. The Sunrisers Hyderabad struck a half-century in 15 balls inside the powerplay as the Men in Blue smoked a world record 118.

He reached his century in 35 balls, the joint second fastest for India alongside Rohit Sharma. Incredibly, Abhishek holds record for the fastest) and the third fastest (37 balls).

This is a developing story.....