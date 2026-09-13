Shreyas Iyer, Ibrahim Zadran Exchange Signed Jerseys And Caps Ahead Of India vs Afghanistan T20I At Arun Jaitley Stadium | X

New Delhi, September 13: Team India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer and Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran exchanged signed jerseys and caps ahead of the first T20I between the two teams at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The exchange occurred during the toss ahead of the match. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The jersey exchange was part of a special pre-match ceremony to mark the beginning of the India-Afghanistan Friendship Cup. Both captains came together ahead of the toss and exchanged commemorative jerseys and caps, adding a friendly touch to the start of the series.

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The captains also unveiled the Friendship Cup trophy before the match. Afghanistan are hosting the three-match T20I series, although all three games are being played in New Delhi.

The first T20I was played on September 13, with the second and third matches scheduled for September 15 and 17 at the same venue. The series is also part of both teams' preparations for the upcoming Asian Games 2026.