Shreyas Iyer Hugs Parents Warmly To Celebrate India's Win Over New Zealand After Crucial 42-Run Knock

Shreyas Iyer Celebrates India's Win Over New Zealand With His Parents After Crucial 42-Run Knock | Instagram

Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer shared a very special moment with his parents after the Men In Blue defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the first T20I at Christchurch on Thursday. Photos of the star Indian batsman hugging his parents after the match went viral as it captured an emotional moment after the team began the five-match T20I series with a win.

The official Instagram account of the Indian Cricket Team shared the heart-warming pics of the captain celebrating the victory with his parents. The pics were shared with the post, "The best kind of post-match celebration. Skipper Shreyas Iyer with his biggest fans."

Iyer led from the front and played an important role in the successful run chase. He scored 42 runs off just 28 balls, including a four and two sixes. His innings helped India recover after losing a few wickets and kept the chase on track during a tense phase of the match.

India Beat New Zealand In High-Scoring T20I

Batting first, New Zealand posted 225/4 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips was the top scorer for the hosts, smashing an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls. Finn Allen also made a quick 45 off 24 balls, while Bevon Jacobs added 31 runs off just 16 deliveries.

India had a challenging target of 226 runs to chase. Sanju Samson gave the visitors a strong start with 67 runs off 33 balls, while Shreyas Iyer contributed a crucial 42. Axar Patel added 24 runs, but India still needed a strong finish to cross the line.

Naman Dhir stepped up in the final overs, scoring an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls. His aggressive batting helped India reach 230/6 in 19.4 overs, sealing a four-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

Shreyas Iyer's Knock Helps India Stay In The Chase

Iyer's 42-run innings came at a key phase of the chase. After India lost wickets in quick succession, he helped maintain the scoring rate and built useful partnerships in the middle-order. His contribution ensured that India remained in a strong position before Naman Dhir finished the job.

While Samson set the tone with his attacking half-century and Dhir provided the finishing touch, Iyer's innings was an important part of India's successful chase.

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The victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. For Iyer, however, the post-match celebration with his parents added a personal touch to the memorable day on the cricket field.