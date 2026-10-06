Shreyas Iyer Does A Rohit Sharma, Forgets Team India Pacer Prince Yadav's Name During Toss | X

Shreyas Iyer struggled to recall pacer Prince Yadav's name while announcing India's team changes, reminding fans of Rohit Sharma

Indian Cricket Team captain Shreyas Iyer has reminded fans of Rohit Sharma during the toss for the India vs West Indies first T20I at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma is famous for his habit of forgetting things and Shreyas repeated the same during the toss when the presenter asked him about the changes in the team. Shreyas forgot the name the name of Indian pacer Prince Yadav during the post-toss interview, however, he recalled the name after thinking very hard.

During the toss, Iyer spoke about the pitch conditions and said that dew could play a role in the match. He also admitted that the team's travel had been hectic as the players arrived only the previous night after the historic gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. However, he said that the team was ready for the contest.

He also praised the West Indies cricket team, saying they had dominated T20 cricket over the past few years. He also highlighted their strong batting line-up and all-rounders.

However, the funny moment came when Iyer started announcing the playing eleven. After naming, Ravi, Nitish and Vaibhav, he struggled to remember the name of the fourth player. He paused for a few seconds and was about to leave after giving away the mic, he finally recalled the name of the fast bowler Prince Yadav.

The incident reminded the fans of Rohit Sharma as he has often been seen struggling to recall names during tosses and interviews. He also has a history of forgetting things like airpods, mobile phones and even important document like passport. There was an instance where he forgot the coin during the toss.