Shreyas Iyer Appointed T20I Captain, Tilak Varma Named Vice-Captain: Reports; BCCI Likely To Announce Soon | X

Mumbai, June 3: Shreyas Iyer has reportedly been appointed as India's new T20I captain, while Tilak Varma is set to become the team's vice-captain. As per the latest reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made the decision to remove Suryakumar Yadav as captain and drop him from the squad, the board is likely to make the announcement soon.

There are also reports that the announcement will be made after the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Thursday (May 4). The BCCI has not made any official announcement regarding the leadership positions and the claims remain unconfirmed at this stage.

A senior journalist shared the information on X and said, "Shreyas Iyer captain, Tilak Varma vice-captain. Everything has been finalised."

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Journalist Abhishek Tripathi earlier stated, "Tomorrow, there's an online Apex Committee meeting of the BCCI, in which the BCCI officials will also discuss the T20 captain. The BCCI can share its opinion with the selectors. The selectors will talk to the head coach about this tomorrow itself. Some people in the BCCI believe that if Suryakumar Yadav doesn't remain captain, then Shreyas Iyer should be made captain."

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He also said, "If the selectors and head coach can't reach an agreement on making Iyer captain, then Tilak Varma is also in the line. However, a big figure is seeing Sanju Samson as the future leader. If Iyer becomes captain, Punjab Kings' value will increase. If Tilak becomes captain, Mumbai Indians' value will increase. Mumbai Indians will make Tilak their new captain. It's a very intense game, let's see what happens next?"

For now, all such developments remain based on reports and speculation. The BCCI, selectors and team management are yet to make any official statement and clarity on India's T20I captain and vice-captain is expected only after formal announcements are made.