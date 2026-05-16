'Shot Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Reaction To Tilak Varma's Six During Net Session Ahead Of MI Vs KKR Clash Goes Viral | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma was impressed by Tilak's hitting in the nets | X/mi_paltan

Tilak Varma seems to have found his groove following his match winning innings against Punjab Kings. The left-hander was in good rhythm and smashed a few sixes in the net session at the Wankhede. Rohit Sharma, who was watching the youngster in action, was left in awe, praising him with a classic 'Shot Yaar' reaction.

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'Shot Yaar': Rohit impressed by Tilak

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on social media, Tilak Varma can be seen batting in the nets. During the sessions, the left-hander got down on his knee and smashed a ball straight into the stands for a maximum.

Rohit Sharma, who was alongside watching the session at Wankhede was impressed. The 38-year-old was in awe of the stroke and remarked, "Shot yaar" in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

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Tilak was the architect of Mumbai Indians' win over the Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday. The left-hander struck an unbeaten 75 to seal the win for his side.

Mumbai Indians might be out of the IPL 2026 playoffs race, but the five-time champions can still affect the race should they win their remaining games. They will be up in action next at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, where they face the Kolkata Knight Riders.