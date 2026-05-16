PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Invited For ICC Board Meeting, IPL 2026 Final In Ahmedabad

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi | X

New Delhi, May 16: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister, has received an invitation to attend the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, both scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad later this month.

ICC meetings scheduled in Ahmedabad

The apex cricket body is scheduled to hold a series of meetings, including the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) and Board meetings, to resume discussions on the future structure and direction of the World Test Championship (WTC).

According to Geo TV, the CEC meeting will be held virtually on May 21, while the in-person Board meeting is scheduled to take place on May 30 and 31 in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2026 final will also be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

Participation uncertain amid strained ties

However, the tense relationship between the governments of the two countries, as well as their cricket boards, has cast doubts over Naqvi’s participation.

According to Geo TV, the PCB chief has forwarded the invitation to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will decide whether Naqvi will travel to India to attend the meetings and the IPL 2026 final.

It is worth noting that the upcoming meetings, part of the ICC’s quarterly agenda, were originally scheduled for March-April in Doha but were postponed due to regional tensions and conflicts.

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Meetings were earlier postponed

The meetings were originally supposed to take place from March 25 to 27 and were expected to include ICC Board directors, chief executives, and committee members, along with the senior leadership of world cricket’s governing body.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)