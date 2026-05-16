Will Mohsin Naqvi Attend IPL 2026 Final? PCB Chairman Reportedly To Travel For ICC Meeting In Ahmedabad

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The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to hold its quarterly meetings in Ahmedabad at the end of May, sparking speculation over whether Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi will travel to India for the high-level discussions.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) will meet virtually on May 21, followed by an in-person ICC Board meeting on May 30 and 31. The venue was originally scheduled for Doha, Qatar, but was shifted to Ahmedabad due to regional tensions in the Gulf. Notably, the meeting will coincide with the IPL 2026 final, also set to be held in the same city that weekend.

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Naqvi’s attendance in doubt

While PCB chiefs are typically expected to attend ICC board meetings, Naqvi’s participation remains uncertain. He currently holds multiple roles as PCB chairman, Pakistan’s Interior Minister, and Asian Cricket Council president, but diplomatic tensions and strained relations with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have complicated the situation. Given the sensitive nature of India–Pakistan cricket relations, his possible travel to India is now being closely watched.

Naqvi has been a controversial figure in recent months, frequently at odds with the BCCI. He has yet to hand over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to the Indian team following Pakistan’s defeat in the final, drawing criticism from cricket officials and fans alike.

With major administrative discussions on the table and India–Pakistan relations still delicate, all eyes will be on whether Naqvi chooses to attend the Ahmedabad meeting or skip one of cricket’s most important gatherings of the year.