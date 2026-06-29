'SHOT': Virat Kohli's Reaction To Harmanpreet Kaur's Six Off Against Australia At Lord's Goes Viral | VIDEO

Virat Kohli's animated reaction from the stands stole the spotlight after Harmanpreet Kaur unleashed a stunning assault on Australia during India's must-win ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash at Lord's on Sunday.

Leading from the front, Harmanpreet produced one of her finest knocks against Australia's formidable bowling attack. The India captain targeted Australian skipper Sophie Molineux, smashing three towering sixes to propel India to a competitive total after opting to bat first.

One of those maximums left even Kohli in complete disbelief.

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Television cameras immediately panned to the former India captain, who was watching the game from the stands alongside his wife Anushka Sharma and former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Kaur smashed Molinuex for a maximum straight down the ground to take the Women in Blue past 150.

Kohli could be seen applauding from the stands, with his expression marvelling at Harmanpreet Kaur's skill to get the ball over the fence. He then turned and appeared to say, 'Shot' further appreciating the brilliance of the Indian women's team captain.

Harmanpreet's innings came at a crucial juncture for India, powering the Women in Blue to a competitive 170. However, Australia eventually made light work of the chase thanks to fifties from Elyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner to knock India out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.