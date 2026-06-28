Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma And Ravi Shastri Spotted Watching IND-W Vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Clash At Lord's; Pictures Go Viral

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma made a surprise appearance at Lord's on Sunday as they watched India's crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia. The star couple was spotted in the stands during India's innings, with television cameras frequently panning towards them, much to the delight of fans. Kohli and his family are settled in London and joined in to cheer the Women in Blue as they hunt for a spot in the semi-finals.

Also seated alongside the couple was former India captain and 1983 World Cup winner Ravi Shastri, adding to the star-studded presence at the Home of Cricket. Shastri was head coach of India when Virat was captain and the duo share a special bond on and off the field.

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Kohli was seen wearing sunglasses and casually dressed in a striped shirt. Anushka, meanwhile, sported a light blue sleeveless top and a navy cap as the duo followed the action from the hospitality enclosure at the iconic venue. The cameras repeatedly captured Kohli and Anushka reacting to boundaries and milestones, with clips of the pair quickly going viral on social media. Fans praised the couple for showing their support to the women's team during one of the biggest matches of the tournament.