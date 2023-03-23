 Shooting World Cup: China wins gold in 10m Mixed Air Rifle finals; bronze for India
Second Gold for China so far in the ongoing tournament

Minal TomarUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Meet the winners | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): China grabbed gold in 10m Mixed Air Rifle finals held on Day-2 of the ISSF World Cup Championship on Friday. Hungary hunted silver while India settled with bronze.

China fielded Huang Yuting, Sheng Lihao for the Mixed Air Rifle; Peni Istvan, Denes Eszter played for Hungary and Rudrankksh Patil with Narmada Nithin Raju represented India.

This is China's second gold medal after LI Xue defeated Germany's Doree in Women's 10m Air Pistol finals held on Wednesday.

