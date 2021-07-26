Shooting at Tokyo Olympics: India's Mairaj Khan and Angad Bajwa fail to qualify for men's skeet final

As the top half of the final table go into a shoot out and onto the finals in the men's skeet event, two Indian athletes Angad Bajwa and Maraj Khan bow out rather disappointingly.

Angad Bajwa was in the hunt for top 6 as the round began but on Day 2, he failed to stay composed to make that last hurdle. Mairaj Khan on the other hand, did not have a great outing over the two days, as he found himself luring in the bottom half of the table for most of the time.



On the other hand, the top 9 finishers battle it out for 6 spots, where the top three are confirmed. That leaves 3 spots up for grabs between 6 athletes. The shoot-off will be taking place momentarily and the finals will take place after the Women's skeet finals.