Shocking Video Shows Fireworks Exploding Near Black Hawk Helicopter At NFL Game

Fireworks came dangerously close to a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter during the pregame show ahead of the Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears matchup in Seattle |

A pregame celebration at an NFL game took an alarming turn after fireworks came dangerously close to a military helicopter in Seattle. The incident happened ahead of the November 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Videos circulating online have raised questions about whether fireworks actually struck the aircraft.

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Four UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters from the U.S. Army's 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion took part in the scheduled pregame flyover. Military flyovers are a popular feature of major American sporting events and are often held to honour the armed forces.

However, the celebration became a cause for concern when fireworks were launched while the helicopters were still in the area. Footage shared on social media appears to show fireworks exploding close to the final helicopter in the formation. Sparks and possible projectiles can be seen approaching the aircraft as it moves away from the stadium.

Whether or not the fireworks hit the aircraft cannot be confirmed. While the footage appears carry, there was no damage to the aircraft or the crew. The UH-60M is built to operate in demanding environments and would likely withstand brief exposure to a few sparks, although hot debris could damage external components.