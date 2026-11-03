Hilarious Scenes! LeBron James Caught Drinking From Fan's Cup Mid-Game During 76ers vs Bulls NBA Clash | Video

LeBron James Caught Drinking From Fan's Cup Mid-Game | MarioNawfal/X

NBA superstar LeBron James grabbed attention for an unusual and hilarious reason during the Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls clash on Monday, November 2. The 41-year-old was caught taking a sip from a fan's drink during the game, with the unexpected moment quickly becoming a talking point among basketball fans.

In a moment that caught viewers by surprise, James casually reached towards a fan's cup and took a sip before carrying on. The interaction appeared completely spontaneous, making it an amusing moment amid the intensity of the NBA contest.

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LeBron James Caught Drinking From Fan's Cup Mid-Game

The incident was particularly entertaining because of how casually James went about it. While fans usually look to catch a glimpse of their favourite basketball stars or get an autograph, this particular spectator ended up sharing a rather unexpected moment with one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The clip is likely to generate plenty of reactions online, with fans finding humour in the superstar's relaxed approach to the interaction. For the fan involved, having LeBron James take a sip from their cup is certainly an unusual courtside memory.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia dominated Chicago in the contest, securing a 126-107 victory. The 76ers put together an impressive performance at home, while James' hilarious interaction with the fan provided one of the night's most talked-about off-court moments.