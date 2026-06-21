Shocking Scenes! Marco Bezzecchi Slaps Marshal After Crash During MotoGP Race, Banned From Grand Prix | VIDEO

A shocking incident overshadowed the MotoGP weekend after Marco Bezzecchi was caught on camera slapping a track marshal following his crash during the Sprint race. The Italian rider had first shoved the official aside before striking him as he rushed to switch off his fallen bike. Race Direction later handed Bezzecchi a ban from Sunday's Grand Prix.

The incident unfolded after Bezzecchi crashed out of the race. Video footage circulating on social media shows the Italian rider rushing back toward his fallen motorcycle in an attempt to switch off the engine by pressing the kill switch.

As he reached the bike, Bezzecchi forcefully shoved a track marshal aside. The marshal appeared to be trying to assist by lifting the motorcycle off the circuit, but the rider brushed him away before switching off the machine.

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Moments later, in a shocking escalation, Bezzecchi slapped the marshal across the face with an open hand before turning around and walking away. The incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral, drawing widespread criticism from fans and members of the MotoGP paddock.

Race Direction immediately launched an investigation into the incident. After reviewing the footage and speaking to those involved, officials ruled that Bezzecchi's behaviour toward the marshal was unacceptable.

As a result, the Italian has been excluded from Sunday's Grand Prix. Bezzecchi had originally qualified fourth on the grid but will now be forced to watch the main race from the sidelines after receiving the disciplinary sanction.

With every race crucial in the title fight, missing an entire weekend's main event could see him lose significant ground to his closest rivals, who now have an opportunity to extend their advantage in the standings. Starting from fourth on the grid, Bezzecchi had been well placed to challenge for a podium finish and valuable championship points before the penalty ended his weekend.