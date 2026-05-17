'God Bless You ALEX': Fans Left Shocked After Alex Marquez Escapes Horrific Crash At Catalan MotoGP 2026 | VIDEO | X

Alex Marquez suffered a scary crash during the Catalan MotoGP 2026 race on Sunday, forcing the officials to stop the race with a red flag. The incident occurred on lap 12 after multiple riders got caught in a major collision. Marquez was thrown off his bike after it slammed into the barriers and he was quickly taken away from the track in an ambulance for medical treatment.

The crash left his bike badly damaged while riders like Raul Fernandez and Fabio Di Giannantonio were also involved in the accident. Soon after the incident, fans flooded social media with worried reactions. A fan said, "Wtffff....see the replay...alex literally milimeters from 99% of his death...seems he quick enough to jump from the bike to avoid the wall...GOD BLESS U ALEX."

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According to race medical officials, all the riders involved in the crash were conscious after the incident. Early reports claimed that the chaos may have started after Pedro Acosta's bike suddenly stopped on the track, creating a dangerous situation for the riders behind him.

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After the accident, the race organisers restarted the Grand Prix for a 13-lap sprint using the positions from lap 11. However, more trouble followed almost immediately. Another crash took place at the very first corner after the restart, involving Johann Zarco, Francesco Bagnaia and Luca Marini, bringing out another red flag.

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French rider Johann Zarco was later taken to hospital for further medical checks. Officials confirmed that the race would restart once again with 12 laps remaining while keeping the same grid positions from the earlier restart.