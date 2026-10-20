Shocking Scenes! Ecuador Referee Injured In Stone Attack, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance | VIDEO

Assistant referee Lenin Ojeda was injured after being struck by a stone thrown from the substitutes’ benches area |

A serious act of violence has shaken Ecuadorian football after assistant referee Lenin Ojeda was struck by a stone during a match between Ciudad de Yantzaza and Río Aguarico FC. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, October 17, at the Municipal Juan Galarza Márquez Stadium in Zamora Chinchipe. Ojeda was unable to continue and had to be taken away by ambulance for medical attention.

Assistant Referee Forced to Leave Match

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In a video doing the rounds on social media, a player from the substitutes bench can be seen throwing stones at the linesman. One of them stuck Ojeda in the face, bringing the match to a halt. The referee suffered serious injury and had to be rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. Reports suggest that he suffered a fracture to his cheekbone.

No confirmed information was immediately available about the identity of the person who threw the stone or whether authorities had initiated an investigation. Further details are awaited regarding Ojeda’s condition and any action that may be taken following the incident.

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The attack has once again highlighted the risks faced by referees and assistant referees while carrying out their responsibilities on the pitch. Authorities and competition organisers face renewed calls to identify those responsible and take appropriate disciplinary action. Ensuring a safe environment for everyone involved remains essential to preventing similar incidents in the future.