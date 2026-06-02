Shocking! 'Obsessive Stalker' Stabs 3 Horses In Las Vegas Racing Event; Teen Arrested On Animal Cruelty Charges

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after three horses were allegedly stabbed during a major barrel racing competition in Las Vegas, US. The teenager was a competitor at the event and had access to the barn where the horses were being kept. The police have charged her 12 animal cruelty charges and three felony charges of damaging private property. She has been granted anonymity as she is a minor.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 30 at the South Point Equestrian Center, where the 2026 National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show was being held. Police were called to the venue shortly after 2am and found three horses injured with stab wounds. Investigators believe a knife was used in the attack.

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The injured horses were named Detail, Sully and Rocket. Their owners later shared details of the incident on social media.

Arielle Phillips, the owner of Detail, claimed the suspect had been following her on social media for a long time and was obsessed with meeting her and her horse. Phillips said the girl approached her at the horse's stall shortly before the attack.

She alleged that Detail was stabbed six times, causing the horse to panic and run through the barn while bleeding. Police have not confirmed these claims. Phillips later shared images of Detail on social media, with close up on the stab wounds suffered by her horse.

"The hug I’ve been waiting for. My sweet Detail is slowly coming back to me," she wrote.

Another owner, Hailey Krahenbuhl, said her horse Sully suffered multiple stab wounds and needed stitches. Sully had reportedly won first place in the competition a day earlier.

“Sully was stabbed multiple times last night. I have no words, he is stitched up and in recovery,” Krahenbuhl wrote on Facebook.

The NBHA confirmed that the suspect was a participant in the event and said it worked closely with police and security after the incident. The organisation added that there is no ongoing threat and that steps have been taken to protect the horses at the venue.

All three horses are expected to survive. However, their injuries will keep them out of competition for the time being as they continue to recover under veterinary care.