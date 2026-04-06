Shocking! Local Umpire Stabbed To Death, Two More Injured During Fight Over Run Out Decision In Vizag

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A 21-year-old umpire in Visakhapatnam was stabbed to death after a fight over a run out decision in a local match on Monday. The umpire was invited after the game on the pretext of 'resolving the issue' but was struck in the chest with a knife. He was rushed to the hospital but as pronounced dead on arrival.

As per NDTV, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at a local ground where three teams were participating in a match. The victim, Dola Ajith Babu, was officiating alongside his friend Budumuri Chiranjeevi when an argument broke out between players from two localities over a run-out call.

'Collapsed on the spot'

According to police, the umpires intervened and managed to settle the on-field dispute. However, a spectator identified as Kanta Kishore (26) allegedly became agitated, verbally abused the players and umpires, and later asked them to meet him to “resolve” the issue.

After the match, Ajith Babu, Chiranjeevi, and a few others went to a nearby location as requested. Police said another argument ensued, during which Kishore allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the umpires.

Ajith Babu sustained a stab injury to the chest and collapsed on the spot, while Chiranjeevi suffered injuries while trying to escape. Another individual who attempted to intervene was also injured in the attack.

The injured were initially taken to a local hospital before Ajith Babu was shifted to a private facility, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

He further alleged that despite the issue being resolved earlier in the day by local elders, the accused called the umpires to a junction in the evening and attacked Ajith Babu with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Family alleges attack pre-planned

Family members alleged that the attack was premeditated and linked to the earlier dispute over a single run. Speaking to media, the victim’s brother claimed that the accused had intervened in the argument, used abusive language, and later returned under the influence of alcohol to carry out the assault.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Dola Appala Raju, police have registered a murder case against Kishore under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend the accused.