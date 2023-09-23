 SHOCKING! Kabaddi Player Allegedly Shot Dead In Punjab And Cut Body Parts Thrown Outside His House
A kabaddi player was shot in Punjab's Kapurthala district and his cut body parts were dumped outside his house.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Kabaddi player has been shot dead in Punjab. | (Credits: Twitter)

In a highly shocking development in Punjab, a Kabaddi player was shot dead allegedly by some unknown assailants in Kapurthala district. As per several media reports, the tragic event took place only a few days ago and it emerged after the killers dumped the athlete's cut-up players in front of his house.

The incident has also taken a political angle now as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbhir Singh Badal hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. He took to his official social media on X (formerly Twitter) and stated that there is a complete Jungle Raj in Punjab and lamented the fearlessness of the murderers.

"Shocked to learn about the brutal killing of a young Kabaddi player at vill Dhilwan in Kapurthala. See the level of fearlessness of the murderers; they knocked at the door and told the parents: "Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt". This isn't an isolated incident. There is complete Jungle Raj prevailing in Punjab, where murders, loot, snatchings and robberies are becoming an everyday affair," the SAD chief penned on X.

He step down without any further delay:

Sukhbhir Singh Badal added that the Chief Minister is incompetent and must step down from his role, adding:

"It's a proven fact that @BhagwantMann is unable to handle the situation. He should step down without any further delay."

According to further reports, no arrests have been made so far regarding the case.

