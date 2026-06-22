Shocking! Ex-Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova Banned For 4 Years After Refusing Dope Test

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has been banned from tennis for four years after refusing to submit to an out-of-competition doping test in December 2025. The Czech player had claimed she feared for her safety when a doping control officer arrived at her home. However, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) ruled that her explanation did not justify refusing the test.

Vondrousova's suspension runs until June 21, 2030, although she has the right to appeal the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

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Who is Marketa Vondrousova?

Vondrousova is a Czech professional tennis player who made history by becoming the first unseeded woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in 2023, defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final.

A former French Open finalist in 2019, Vondrousova has been regarded as one of the most talented players on the WTA Tour, known for her variety, left-handed game and tactical intelligence. She was ranked world No. 6 at her career peak and is currently ranked No. 122 after injuries disrupted her recent seasons.

The four-year suspension is a major setback for the Czech player and is set to keep her out of professional tennis until mid-2030 unless her appeal is successful.

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The 26-year-old said she feared for her safety when a doping control officer arrived at her home late at night. She claimed the officer failed to properly identify themselves and did not follow the required testing protocol.

"In that moment it was about feeling safe, not about avoiding anything," Vondrousova said, adding that stress and poor mental health had also affected her judgment when she refused the test.

However, the tribunal concluded that she had provided "no compelling justification" for declining to comply with the anti-doping procedure.