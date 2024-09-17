 Shocking! Braun Strowman And Bronson Reed Wreck The Ring And Involve Fan During Brutal Fight on WWE Raw; Watch Video
Strowman dragged Reed into the production area, where they destroyed the room, knocking over equipment, steel objects, and trash in their wild brawl.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Image:X

Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed faced off for the second time in under a month on WWE Raw, delivering a chaotic clash that left the ring and locker room in shambles. In what can be described as Godzilla vs Kong-like battle, the fight kept fans on their feet.

As soon as the match started, Reed charged at Braun Strowman immediately tearing apart the top apron of the ring.

Reed escalated the madness by throwing a fan from the stands at Strowman, forcing security to intervene as the situation spiraled out of control.

The chaos continued backstage as Strowman chased Reed into the locker room. He threw Reed through a table and slammed him against the walls. Reed fought back with a massive Tsunami, briefly gaining the upper hand, but Strowman quickly recovered. To prove his dominance, Strowman dragged Reed into the production area, where they destroyed the room, knocking over equipment, steel objects, and trash in their wild brawl.

The two clashed backstage for the second time in recent weeks, and the confrontation was just as fierce as their initial encounter. Security and WWE officials had to intervene to break up the fight, but not before both were left bruised and battered. A medical update later confirmed that Strowman and Reed were sent to the hospital for treatment, yet their heated rivalry appears to be far from finished.

