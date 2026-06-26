Shock In Belfast! India Lose To Ireland In Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Debut By 34 Runs

India suffered their first ever defeat to Ireland in T20 Internationals after slipping to a disappointing 34-run loss in Belfast on Friday. India's batting order failed to make sizeable impact, with the Ireland bowlers making history in front of their home crowd. It marked a forgettable start to India's new T20I era under captain Shreyas Iyer.

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Tucker, Delany power Ireland to 182

Ireland recovered from a top-order collapse to post 182/9 against India in the first T20I in Belfast after being asked to bat. Reduced to 51/4, the hosts were rescued by Lorcan Tucker, who struck 50 off 36 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes), and Gareth Delany, whose explosive 49 off 32 (3 fours, 3 sixes) powered the innings.

Tucker added 64 runs with Delany before the latter and George Dockrell smashed 49 runs in just 16 balls for the sixth wicket to push Ireland past 180. India's bowlers had dominated the early exchanges, with Harshit Rana leading the charge with 3/24, dismissing Ross Adair, Tim Tector and Tucker.

Arshdeep Singh claimed two wickets, while Shivam Dube and Axar Patel picked up one apiece as Ireland slipped to 36/3 in the powerplay before staging a spirited recovery.

Abhishek Sharma smashes 50, but India falters

Chasing 183 to win, Abhishek Sharma got off to a flyer in Belfast. Sanju Samson fell to Jai Moondra. Abhishek smashed a stunning half-century in just 19 balls, but rest of the batting order failed to make any impact.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, eventually falling well behind the required run rate.